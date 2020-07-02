Gov. Cooper vetoes several reopening bills

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed several bills on Thursday that were focused on reopening businesses amid his safer-at-home order.

Cooper vetoed eight bills in total – among them were the following:

SB 105 would have stopped the governor from extending a state of emergency for more than 30 days unless approved by the Council of State.

“A devastating pandemic, like COVID-19, threatens the state’s people and warrants providing the state’s chief executive have the authority to manage the state’s response by placing prohibitions and restrictions on activities that threaten public health and safety,” Cooper said in a release.

Other bills would have reopened bowling alleys, skating rinks, amusement parks, and event venues.

HB 806 aimed to open gyms again. This is at least the second time Cooper has vetoed a House Bill focused on reopening gyms.

Cooper vetoed HB 594 on June 19. That bill would have also allowed outdoor seating at bars at half capacity.

On June 24, the House voted 66-53 to override Cooper’s veto of the gym and bar reopening bill. The vote was not a three-fifths majority, which means the veto stands.