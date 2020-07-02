RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed several bills on Thursday that were focused on reopening businesses amid his safer-at-home order.
Cooper vetoed eight bills in total – among them were the following:
- Senate Bill 599: Open Skating Rinks/Bowling Alleys
- Senate Bill 105: Clarify Emergency Powers
- House Bill 806: Open Exercise & Fitness Facilities
- House Bill 258: Open Amusement Parks/Arcades/Venues
- House Bill 686: Freedom to Celebrate the Fourth of July
SB 105 would have stopped the governor from extending a state of emergency for more than 30 days unless approved by the Council of State.
“A devastating pandemic, like COVID-19, threatens the state’s people and warrants providing the state’s chief executive have the authority to manage the state’s response by placing prohibitions and restrictions on activities that threaten public health and safety,” Cooper said in a release.
Other bills would have reopened bowling alleys, skating rinks, amusement parks, and event venues.
HB 806 aimed to open gyms again. This is at least the second time Cooper has vetoed a House Bill focused on reopening gyms.
Cooper vetoed HB 594 on June 19. That bill would have also allowed outdoor seating at bars at half capacity.
On June 24, the House voted 66-53 to override Cooper’s veto of the gym and bar reopening bill. The vote was not a three-fifths majority, which means the veto stands.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 51-year-old who posted regret about going out died of coronavirus a day later
- RDU aims to help passengers ‘fly with confidence’ with new safety precautions
- Canceled events due to COVID-19 limit job growth in Triangle area
- Gov. Cooper vetoes several reopening bills
- Driver charged after man, dog fatally struck while out for walk in north Charlotte