RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every county in North Carolina is in the green zone on a federal COVID-19 map.

All 100 of the state’s counties were colored green to signify the lowest level of COVID in their communities according to this week’s map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Photo credit: CDC)

It’s the first time the entire state has been in the green zone since the map was adopted in June.

The number of orange-colored counties — with the highest community levels of the virus — has steadily dropped as the surge from the BA.5 omicron subvariant has receded.

Stokes County was the only orange one last week, to go along with 11 yellow ones with medium viral levels. Now even they’re green, too.

Every county had fewer than 200 new cases for every 100,000 people living there, with the highest rate in Burke County (197) and the lowest in Hyde — where there were no reported cases.