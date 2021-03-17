Group 4 eligibility brings long lines to Johnston County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in Group 4 of North Carolina’s vaccination plan became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

CBS 17 spoke with several of those people as they were waiting in line for a Johnston County vaccine clinic at Corinth Holders High School.

Jamar Allen said he’s a diabetic, so he was a little concerned about getting the vaccine.

He talked to his stepmom, who is a retired nurse, and she assured him he was doing the right thing.

Allen said his biggest motivation was making sure he’s there for his 1-year-old son.

“He’s my reason why I’m really doing this. You know, I think it’s best to protect everybody that you can protect,” Allen said.

Becky Sayers also saw it as a chance to protect the people she loves the most.

“I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter and a grandson on the way very soon in the next couple weeks – so I’m doing this for him, for both of them,” Sayers said.

