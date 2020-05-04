Few NC school districts ready for remote learning, group’s survey indicates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Most of North Carolina’s 115 school districts are not ready to provide high-growth remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study from an education consulting group.

Chapel Hill-based Public Impact teamed with EdNC to survey the districts across the state, then assembled their findings into a database that shows gaps in their preparations for and response to the challenge of educating students with classrooms across the state closed for the rest of the academic year.

“No one expected COVID-19, and so of course most districts and schools aren’t ready to do teaching and learning from home,” Public Impact co-director Bryan Hassel told CBS 17 News. “But now that it looks like this is going to be around for a while, it makes sense to focus in on what some of those trends are.”

Among the group’s findings, 34 percent of districts had plans to distribute laptops, tablets or other electronic devices to all students with another 30 percent getting them to some students. But that means roughly 36 percent have no stated plan to provide them with devices.

Only 16 percent of districts are ensuring that students have internet access in their homes, though another 41 percent are establishing “hot spots” in the community — leaving 43 percent with no definitive plan to provide access to the internet.

And roughly 60 percent of the districts don’t require any real-time, face-to-face teaching — via Zoom, Skype or a similar platform, for example — while only 15 percent require it for students in all grades.

“Face-to-face interaction, we know from research, is so important to student learning, especially for the most vulnerable ones,” Hassel said. “That’s one where we really need to see much more going on for the kids to get what they need.”

The most immediate needs for students and teachers, Hassel said, are the right technology — including a laptop, high-speed internet and technical support for the inevitable glitches — and guidance and support from the state. That could involve forming teams of teachers and establishing one as a “multi-classroom leader” who “can provide on-the-spot support every day,” he added.

Among 23 districts in the CBS 17 viewing area, 15 responded that they provide devices to all or some students while six do not and two others did not respond to the question.

Sixteen districts said they do not require any real-time, face-to-face instruction — known formally as “synchronous” teaching. Just four districts — Johnston, Granville, Lee and Orange counties — require it for all students.

And the overwhelming majority of districts have made some form of accommodation to provide internet access — either at homes, or at community hot spots. Only three districts — Durham County Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools and Warren County — responded that they do not.

Although the academic year ends soon for students on a traditional calendar, Hassel says it’s reasonable and worthwhile to pursue those changes now and “don’t need to ride it out.”

“Education leaders can absolutely improve this while it’s happening,” he said. “And the way we can do that if the state plays those two key roles, making sure the technology is there for every student … and No. 2, helping districts organize their teachers into teams with a team leader so that every day, teachers are getting the guidance and support they need in order to do teaching in a really different way — a much more challenging environment.

“But the thing is, great teaching is great teaching, so once the technology is there and once the teachers have some guidance and support,” he added, “then it’s all about turning on the great teaching that we know works for kids and gets the job done.”

