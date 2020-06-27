Groups hand out 30,000 free masks in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With a statewide mask requirement in effect, the city of Raleigh and Wake County teamed up to hand out 30,000 free masks Saturday.

WakeMed partnered with volunteers and community leaders to distribute them to people in the southeast portion of the county.

Organizers point out that the region has some of the highest case numbers in the county. The area targeted for the free masks includes the 27610 zip code.

“(That area) has a large population where COVID-19 rates are really, really high and we wanted to assist in efforts to make things better for our community,” said Mary Deschamps, President of A.K.A. Sorority Inc.

Organizers say it’s also important to the community that the masks being distributed are free — particularly during this difficult economic time.

