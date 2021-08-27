Half of US kids between 12 and 17 have had at least 1 shot. How do NC’s kids compare?

FILE – In this Saturday, May 15, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens and young adults after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina kids between the ages of 12 and 17 continue to trail the national COVID-19 vaccination average.

White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday that 50 percent of 12- to-17-year olds in the U.S. have at least had their first shot.

“This is critical progress as millions of kids head back to school,” Zients said during a briefing.

But North Carolina’s figure isn’t close to that.

A CBS17.com analysis of state Department of Health and Human Services figures showing less than 40 percent of kids in that age group are at least partially vaccinated.

According to DHHS, just over 300,000 kids between 12 and 17 with at least one dose. They make up 8 percent of the state’s total population of 10.4 million, which works out to just under 850,000.