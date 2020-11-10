Harnett County sheriff suspends concealed carry application, other fingerprint services over COVID-19 concerns

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is suspending services connected to fingerprinting for nearly two weeks over COVID-19 concerns.

Sheriff Wayne Coats said the move comes under the advice of the Harnett County Health Director Josh Rouse.

All fingerprinting services, including concealed carry applications and employment fingerprints, are suspended until Nov. 23, Coats said.

Citizens will once again be assisted at the sheriff’s office door and not allowed inside.

“We are making every attempt to contact those who have appointments until November 23rd to advise them of the cancellations,” Coats said. “This is an unfortunate situation, but please bear with us as we attempt to provide services to the citizens of Harnett County while maintaining a safe and healthy work environment.”

As of Tuesday, Harnett County has a total of 3,283 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may call 910-893-9111.