Harris Teeter limiting store hours due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Effective Wednesday and until further notice, Harris Teeter will limit its store hours to 6 a.m. through 9 p.m. because of COVID-19, the grocery store chain announced Monday.

Further, the Fresh Foods Market Service Counter and Butcher and Fisherman’s Market Service Counters will close by 8 p.m. All other amenities will close at 7 p.m.

“We thank our shoppers and community members for continuing to show care, gratitude and kindness to our hard-working, valued associates as well as your fellow shoppers,” the store said.

More information on Harris Teeter’s COVID-19 response can be found on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories