Harris Teeter now limiting number of customers allowed inside amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Beginning Wednesday, Harris Teeter supermarkets will limit the number of customers inside, the company announced.
Stores will start asking customers to wait outside if the number of people inside is at 50-percent of the building code capacity, officials said in a release.
The number of people allowed inside at one time will vary from store to store.
Harris Teeter said the change will help support social distancing inside.
The stores have already taken some safety measures, including installing protective shields at checkout stands and the customer service desk, along with placing floor decals throughout the store indicating proper social distancing.
