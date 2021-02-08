Harris-Teeter to give $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccine; company hopes to offer doses at NC stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina-based Harris Teeter grocery stories said Monday that it will offer workers $100 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris Teeter has already started vaccinating the public at its stores with pharmacies in South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Company spokeswoman Danna Robinson said that Harris Teeter hopes to provide the vaccine in North Carolina, but there is no timeline for doing so.

“The company has worked closely with federal and state government to ensure our pharmacies are prepared to accept and administer the vaccine to eligible individuals as soon as vaccine allocations are made available,” Robinson said.

Already, several other businesses are offering workers a financial incentive to become inoculated against COVID-19.

“Harris Teeter has strongly encouraged its valued associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible,” Robinson said in a news release.

Harris Teeter is based in Matthews near Charlotte and is owned by Kroger.