Has the omicron surge peaked in North Carolina? And where are we headed now?

FILE – Linsey Jones, a medical assistant working at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic, wears an N95 mask, Jan. 4, 2022, in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings. The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The worst of the omicron surge of COVID-19 in North Carolina appears to be past us.

But just because our case numbers are lower, it doesn’t mean they’re low.

“If you’re on a roller coaster and you’ve gone over the peak, but you’re still going down, you’re still on the roller coaster,” said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Experts who pointed to a peak in late January or early February seem to have gotten it right.

The state is averaging about half as many new cases per day as it was a week ago, according to a CBS17.com analysis of Department of Health and Human Services data.

“We’re on the right trajectory,” Wohl said.

And the count of patients in hospitals — which is customarily slower to fall — is down about 10 percent after topping out last week.

“We knew there would be a fast, big peak,” said Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at UNC’s Gillings School of Global Public Health. “We knew that would likely come followed by a rapid decline. And that’s what we’re seeing.”

Lessler, who coordinates a project that pools nine models from across the country into one projection, says that model projects a steady decline over the next two months.

“With the idea that in April, sort of the end of our projection period, we’ll be down to levels of hospitalization similar to what we were seeing in summer of 2021,” he said.

There’s a big difference between fewer cases and no cases.

“Ask anyone who got diagnosed today and is really feeling crappy,” Wohl said. “Whether or not it’s too soon, they caught it, probably within the last 3-4 days. It’s still around.”

What could we have done better during the omicron surge?

Wohl says we should have been more prepared at the national level.

“How could we have had more therapeutics on hand at the ready that could work against different kinds of variants?” Wohl said.

“I think we’ve learned a lesson here: A lot of the therapeutics that we had available were no longer effective against omicron,” he added. “And some that are expected to work across variants, we had very, very limited supplies of. We also didn’t have testing when we needed it. And I think all the rapid testing and the sample testing is fine. But it’s too little, too late.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve been on the backside of a spike. But we seem to make the same mistake every time, collectively letting our guard down prematurely — in effect, spiking the football before crossing the goal line.

“In a lot of the declines that we’ve seen so far, they’ve sort of leveled out after they’ve come down a bit,” Lessler said. “We sort of had this long tail, and I think that likely comes from people celebrating too early.”

The main takeaway, Lessler said, is that it’s still too soon to ignore masking and distancing guidelines while continuing to encourage vaccinations and boosters.

“The measures we have in place probably need to stay in place for a little bit longer, until we actually have the numbers actually being low,” he said. “Not just moving in the right direction.”