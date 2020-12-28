‘Haven’t seen any signs of that letting up:’ NC braces for overlap in COVID-19 spikes after Thanksgiving, Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Record numbers of North Carolinians were tested for COVID-19 in the days before Christmas.

That so many of them wound up being positive for the virus is concerning to Tom Denny, the chief operating officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute — especially with the growing likelihood of another surge in the coming weeks.

“One part of the good news is, people are trying to pay attention to public health guidance and are being tested potentially before or maybe right after gatherings or travel times,” Denny told CBS 17 News. “The bad thing about this is, we’re seeing a high rate of positivity and I’ve always said in the past, testing is a marker of behavior.

“And as we see high test rates, then we know that behavior is not being adhered to in a way that’s consistent with public health guidance,” he added.

With the post-Thanksgiving spike showing no signs of slowing — as evidenced by daily hospitalization numbers that have soared to a record level of more than 3,000 per day and a positivity rate at its highest point since April — health experts are concerned about an overlap between that surge and one that could follow Christmas.

“We have seen numbers continue to increase certainly since Thanksgiving and we haven’t seen any signs of that letting up,” said Jessica Dixon, an infectious disease specialist at WakeMed. “So you can only tell where the spike was or the peak was in retrospect and right now we’re not looking back on it. We’re still looking forward and expecting that we will see numbers continue to climb.”

It usually takes about a week or two for a single event to start to show up in the key COVID-19 metrics — first with new cases, followed by hospitalizations a few weeks later, and deaths after that.

After Thanksgiving, the number of new cases began to surge in early December. A then-record 5,637 cases were reported a week after the holiday and there were at least 4,000 new cases every day after that until Sunday.

“We were just kind of seeing the impact of the Thanksgiving experience as we entered the Christmas season, and so we’re kind of still waiting now to see what the impact of that will be,” Dixon said.

That could predict a climb in new cases coming as soon as the first week of January, with more hospitalizations following later in the month.

“I think we’re all expecting to see January, high numbers, unfortunately, and it’s just unfortunate but that’s where we’re going to be,” Denny said.

Health leaders urged people not to travel during the holidays, and stressed to those who were leaving home to test for the virus.

A record 79,936 tests were conducted across the state on Christmas Eve, also the day the seven-day rolling average of tests reached a record high of 60,613.

There have been three days with at least 70,000 tests performed, and all three of them took place during the eight-day period before Christmas when nearly half a million tests were performed.

But simply getting a test wasn’t enough. Experts also recommended a two-week quarantine before traveling anywhere because of the virus’ incubation period that can last up to 14 days. And a negative test isn’t a free pass to ignore physical distancing, mask use or other public health guidelines.

“I really am concerned that people who sought testing in advance of travel or gatherings weren’t completely clear on the fact that a negative test is just a negative test for that point in time,” Dixon said.