Headed outside? You probably won’t need a mask anymore in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Another busy Friday night on Glenwood South, but with one big change — people no longer need a mask when outside. The change went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

“It feels good to feel like you’re getting back to normal a little bit and not feeling like you’re putting anybody at risk,” Maria Farish said.

Farish and her husband, Ben, enjoyed a night out. They said they felt more comfortable doing it because both are fully vaccinated.

“Sometimes I still feel like I need to put it on. I don’t feel, like, a comfort level being around people, so I feel like I need to slip it on just to be respectful,” Farish said.

The state is still urging people to wear masks outdoors in crowded areas and in situations where social distancing is difficult.

“I’ve gotten so used to it, and with all of the crowds along this street, I don’t mind still wearing it,” Laurie Beth Shapiro said.

Over in Cameron Village, a similar scene — some in masks and some without.

All of it came as the CDC revised its guidance, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outside unless they’re in large groups.

“Us as a business. We’re still trying to enforce and encourage people to wear their masks going from their tables to the bar or to the bathroom,” said David Hollar, the general manager of Bowstring Pizza and Brewyard.

They opened in August 2020. Hollar said it’s important for them to make all their patrons feel comfortable.

Also included in the order, groups of up to a hundred people can gather inside, up to 200 outside.