Health officials issue warning after spike in positive COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach visits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health department officials are investigating after at least eight people in West Virginia tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Myrtle Beach.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, is urging anyone who has traveled to the Myrtle Beach area to get tested for the virus.

“Even though Friday is a holiday, our clinic will be open,” Dr. Young said. “If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach recently, please come and get tested. Even if you don’t have symptoms of the disease.”

So far, eight cases in Preston County, WV, appear to be related to those who traveled to Myrtle Beach, the Preston County Health Department said.

The Preston County Health Department said they would not be surprised to see future cases.

Myrtle Beach reopened all city beach accesses at the end of April. At the time, officials said safe social distancing is required on the beach for groups of three or more.

In Wake County, NC, drive-thru testing will be available at Cary High School on June 18-20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing will also be available from June 22-23 at Wake Tech- Scott Northern Wake Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To sign up, people must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot.

They must then complete a registration form. The completed form must be printed or saved in an email for access at the testing site.

Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is also available at CVS Health sites in NC.

Patients will need to register in advance on CVS.com.

Click here for more information or to sign up for an appointment.