Health officials warn of scam products claiming to prevent, treat coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials are warning the public to be aware of scam products claiming they can prevent or cure the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Los Angeles Public Health said “there is currently no vaccine or specific medicine to prevent or treat novel coronavirus. Be aware of scam products for sale that make false claims to prevent or treat this new infection.”

There is currently no vaccine or specific medicine to prevent or treat novel coronavirus. Be aware of scam products for sale that make false claims to prevent or treat this new infection. #NCVFacts pic.twitter.com/W7IKmF5OK9 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 19, 2020

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 2,000 people, all but six of them in mainland China. It has infected more than 75,000 people, with over 1,000 cases outside mainland China.

According to the CDC, coronaviruses such as COVID-19, SARS, and MERS, are spread mostly by respiratory droplets such as droplets in a sneeze or cough, and that coronaviruses, in general, have “poor survivability” on surfaces.

Regardless, health officials say you should continue to take precautions.

It’s advised you wash your hands frequently, avoid contact with sick people, and follow home quarantine recommendations if you have recently traveled from China or were in contact with a known or infected patient.

Officials say they are studying the behaviors of past coronaviruses – such as SARS and MERS – which are classified as a large group of viruses common among animals.

Right now officials do not know what animal may have caused the current outbreak in Wuhan, but past studies have suggested people were infected with MERS after coming in contact with camels and that civet cats were to blame for SARS.

