RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The minds behind one of the most popular COVID-19 projection models say almost three-quarters of Americans are immune to the omicron variant — a big chunk of those because they caught it and recovered.

While we may never reach full-blown herd immunity to COVID, they seem to suggest those rates of vaccination and infection may have gotten us close enough — something like herd immunity-lite.

But that raises some questions. How long will that last? And will that so-called natural immunity gained from being infected by one variant protect you from others?

“I would not rest assured just because I’ve been infected once with one variant that it will completely protect me,” said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Researchers from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — which for the past two years produced the most frequently cited COVID models — told The Associated Press that 73 percent of Americans are immune to omicron, with that rate rising past 80 percent by mid-March.

Vaccinated and boosted people made up a massive chunk of that, of course, but it also includes the roughly 80 million confirmed infections across the country along with many more that were never reported.

The story strikes an optimistic tone, with Ali Mokdad, a Washington professor who works on the IHME model, saying he’s “optimistic even if we have a surge in summer, cases will go up, but hospitalizations and deaths will not.”

But that also was the predominant line of thought before omicron took root as the world’s most dominant strain in December and January.

While it led to milder cases on average, the sheer volume of infections led to record-setting counts of hospitalized patients in North Carolina — where that total topped 5,000 last month.

Wohl also says the modelers are describing a best-case scenario in which prior infection provides as much protection against future variants as the vaccine does.

“Maybe this specific immunity you have from omicron won’t protect you as well against this new variant. That’s a hypothesis,” Wohl said. “Now, the modelers are looking at it the other way. They’re assuming cross-protection. But we have to look at the worst-case scenario. That’s how we get better prepared.

“We do know that the vaccines provide cross-variant protection,” he added. “They’re working across different variants. I don’t know that your immunity alone from catching omicron will protect you against future events. Maybe, maybe not. We do know that for the vaccines.”