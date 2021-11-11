Here’s what experts will – and won’t – do this holiday season because of COVID

A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re entering our second holiday season with COVID-19 but our first with vaccines widely available.

And plenty of questions remain about what activities may or may not be safe.

Health website STAT asked 28 infectious disease experts if they would do certain things — from traveling to going to the movies — at this point in the pandemic.

Of the 11 activities on the list, the most popular responses:

— 25 said they would only travel by air, train or bus for Thanksgiving if they were masked.

— 23 would not attend an indoor concert or event without mandatory masking.

— 17 would not work unmasked in an office.

— 14 would host a Thanksgiving meal for people of varying ages or generations.

— 16 would advise elderly relatives to refrain from attending that multigenerational meal.

— 12 would ask for rapid COVID tests if hosting such a meal.

