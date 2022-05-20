RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County residents can start making appointments Sunday for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for children 5 and older.

Public health leaders say clinics will begin giving those shots Monday, with more information about scheduling those appointments available at this website.

“Being fully vaccinated and boosted remains the best defense against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” said Dr. Nicole Mushonga, the county’s associate physician director and epidemiology program director.

“While children in this age range don’t typically have severe cases of the virus, we are seeing signs of long COVID, and the vaccine can help make those symptoms less severe as well,” she said.

Any child who received their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before Dec. 20 is eligible for the booster — which children may get five months after they received their second dose of the primary vaccine series.

Figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services show more than 45 percent of Wake County children between 5 and 11 have had two doses of vaccine — the second-highest rate in the state, behind only Orange County (62 percent).