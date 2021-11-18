Here’s when you need to get each of the COVID-19 vaccines to have immunity for the holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has made vaccinations front and center for its holiday safety recommendations.

The CDC said the best way to protect everyone, regardless of age, is getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

To protect people not yet eligible, such as those under the age of 5, the agency said making sure everyone around them is vaccinated is key.

So when is your last chance to get fully vaccinated for the holidays?

For Thanksgiving, it’s too late.

Fully vaccinated is defined as two weeks after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two weeks after your Johnson and Johnson shot.

There is time to be fully vaccinated by Christmas if you opt for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You can get full protection from the one-dose regimen if you’re vaccinated by Dec. 10. That will give just enough time to build up enough immunity for Christmas Eve.

For those opting for the Pfizer vaccine, the first dose cut off for Christmas Eve would be Friday, Nov. 19. That would put your second dose at Dec. 10 making you fulling vaccinated on Dec. 24.

Moderna’s second dose is administered 28 days after the first. Even if you got your first dose as early as Friday, Nov. 19, you wouldn’t be fully vaccinated by Christmas, but you would be pretty close to getting there.

Some protection is better than nothing at all.

If you’re not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommended wearing a well-fitted mask in an indoor setting. If you are vaccinated but live in a high transmission area, CDC officials recommend also wearing a mask.

The CDC noted outdoor settings were safer than indoor.

The CDC noted that if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated, it might still be a good idea to wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated.