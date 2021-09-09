Hopscotch Music Festival returns to downtown Raleigh with handful of COVID-19 protocols

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hopscotch Music Festival is back in downtown Raleigh. It brings thousands of people to town. With the surge in COVID-19 cases, there are some changes this year.

The festival is known for being spread out among many indoor venues. This year, it’s all outdoors. There are two main stages: City Plaza and Moore Square.

To get in, you need a wristband. To get one of those, you have to stop by the Sheraton Hotel. You have to show an ID, ticket, and either a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test.

“Certainly it’s a smaller affair, but we’re just excited that we’re able to get out here and just have it,” attendee James North said.

North and his crew are Hopscotch regulars.

“To me, this is why they redid Moore Square. This is why we have Moore Square is to have activities like this,” North said.

“With their vaccine requirements, their testing requirements, their masking and moving everything outdoors, we just felt like they were doing anything as safely as could be,” concertgoer Holly Reston said.

Reston didn’t let a walking cast stop her.

“They were very kind they said I could bring a chair,” she explained.

Fencing was put up around most of Moore Square, but not all of it. They tried to do the same with City Plaza, but it’s hard with businesses lining the road.

“It seemed like, like pretty secure as far as them wanting to see your records,” Ronak Patel said.

“You can tell everyone is a little more spread out than they were in the past. I mean, 18 months ago I would have been up there. I think that really summarizes it,” said Nathan Robison. He’s visiting from Atlanta.