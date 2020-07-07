Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reach new record for 2nd straight day at 989, deaths top 1,400

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina added 1,346 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the 14th straight day of over 1,000 cases within a 24-hour period, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The 1,346 new cases reported Tuesday come from 12,854 completed tests.

Hospitalizations attributed to the virus spiked to 989, marking a new record for the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tuesday marks the eighth straight day hospitalizations in North Carolina have stayed above 900 and the second day in a row that hospitalizations have reached a new high.

A total of 1,071,290 tests have been completed amid the pandemic across the state revealing a total of 75,875 confirmed cases.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus moved up by 22 on Tuesday to 1,420.