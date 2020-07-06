Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stay above 900 for 7th straight day, reaching new record at 982

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina added 1,546 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the 13th straight day of over 1,000 cases within a 24 hour period, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The 1,546 new cases reported Monday come from 13,060 completed tests.

Hospitalizations attributed to the virus spiked to 982, the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. This is the seventh straight day hospitalizations in North Carolina have stayed above 900.

A total of 1,051,846 tests have been completed amid the pandemic across the state revealing a total of 74,529 confirmed cases.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus moved up by two on Monday to 1,398.