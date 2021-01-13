How does NC compare to other states with vaccine rollouts?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than two-thirds of the vaccines received in North Carolina have not been administered, according to the CDC.

Many eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine are rushing to do so in North Carolina.

The CDC said as of Wednesday afternoon, the state has only administered 31 percent of its 852,000 vaccines.

Health officials said they’re improving and have administered more 100,000 doses in the past seven days.

That’s a 113 percent increase in vaccinations compared to the week before.

The state’s offered to help in any area they can.

“We want to make sure these vaccines get out as quickly and efficiently as possible and already we’ve provided help to local health departments and hospitals and are ready to supply that help any time,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

Federal partners also said they’re here to assist.

The National Guard now has six teams helping with vaccinations in North Carolina, and have more people ready if needed.

“Because of how the vaccines are shipped, the timing of those shipments, and the amount of vaccine available in the country, most vaccine sites have very limited supplies,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Health leaders are working with 10 sites across the state to administer 45,000 more vaccines in the coming days.

Those sites include WakeMed, UNC and Duke Health.

“We want to be waiting on the vaccine, not having vaccines on shelves,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth).

Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania have similar populations to North Carolina and have received a similar number of vaccines.

Their doses administered ranged from 34 to 40 percent, which isn’t that far ahead of North Carolina.

Although smaller populations, South Dakota and West Virginia are states moving vaccines faster, and doing it differently.

In South Dakota, the largest health system in each county is vaccinating clinic workers.

“West Virginia took a little bit different path than the rest of the nation,” said Marty Wright, CEO of West Virginia Healthcare Association.

West Virginia’s administered 69 percent of its vaccines as of Wednesday, according to the CDC.

Wright said instead of using CVS and Walgreens to give vaccines to nursing homes, they teamed up with independent local pharmacies.

“What we found was days matter, and getting the vaccine is definitely bringing hope,” said Wright.

They gave first doses of the vaccine to every nursing home and assisted living facility in the state in 15 days.

“The quicker we could frontload that and get it done as quickly as we did, I think is going to help make a difference in the long run,” said Wright.

He said with more pharmacies helping their vulnerable population, their counties and health systems could focus on future clinics.

“It’s really been a sense of hope and renewal that we may eventually soon get back to a sense of normalcy throughout the pandemic,” said Wright.