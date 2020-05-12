How effective can virtual physical therapy be during COVID-19 lockdown?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Virtual activities continue to replace things people need to do in person during the pandemic-induced stay-at-home environment. Telemedicine and virtual physical therapy are among the examples.

Some are wondering how effective virtual physical therapy can be and what its limitations are. Traditionally, physical therapists are in the room with patients as they engage in exercises. However, a national chain of clinics known as ATI is pioneering a virtual therapy session.

“Clearly, manual hands-on stuff is important, but it may not be the most important thing,” said ATI’s Chuck Thigpen. “Most studies show exercise compliance and movement is what gets you better.”

Some therapy activities require equipment to help exercises, but Thigpen said people can sometimes substitute household items.

“We can help you think of what things you have at home — whether it’s soup cans or other exercise implements to help you create and do full exercise sessions,” he said.





Strong WiFi is just about all it takes to access virtual physical therapy. The company will send an email link that allows a patient to reach their therapist and other information.

“Our online platform has exercise videos to show you how to move, and we have the ability to record you while you move and show you how you are moving,” Thigpen said.

By recording and playing back the videos to patients, Thigpen said the therapist can show them what they need to be doing to make exercise most effective.

The virtual visits were in development for 18 months. They are still being evaluated for effectiveness using a baseline of 15,000 patient sessions.

For now, Thigpen said ATI is trying to determine the success rate of virtual therapy compared to in-person therapy.

“We’re tracking patients closely so we can understand, moving forward, who are the right patients to get this care,” Thigpen said.

Just like in-person therapy, most major insurance plans will cover virtual therapy. But, like all physical therapy, recovery depends on the patient’s condition and what needs to be connected.

There are also issues where virtual therapy is ineffective, requiring other kinds of treatment either in-person or in a doctor’s office.

