How many of Wake County’s largest employers are mandating the vaccine?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper continues to call on private companies to mandate the vaccine for their employees – So where do the 10 largest employers in Wake County stand?

CBS 17 reached out to all 10 and found it is a hodgepodge.

Some have mandates in place, others are offering incentives, and others aren’t allowed to require it.

When you add it up, more than 100,000 people work for the 10 largest employers in Wake County.

Only four of them have decided to mandate the vaccine.

The health systems of Duke and WakeMed have.

The state of North Carolina, the county’s second-largest employer, has required it for many of its employees, but not all of them.

North Carolina State University and UNC-Chapel Hill can’t, they are not allowed to by the UNC Board of Governors.

“Personally, I would be more comfortable if it was mandated that you had to be vaccinated if you were required to go in,” Charlie Martin said.

Some companies are mandating the vaccine if you still work in the office.

IBM is one of them.

In a statement, IBM said, “if local clinical conditions allow, we intend to re-open our RTP offices the week of Sept. 7 to fully vaccinated employees.”

Walmart said it required the vaccine for many of its employees, but it doesn’t apply to those that work in its retail stores.

SAS is 12th on the list, it said, “we are requiring employees to be vaccinated to return to the office…unvaccinated employees are asked to continue working remotely.”

Then there is Target, in a statement, the retailer said “we’re incentivizing our team members to get vaccinated by providing all hourly team members who choose to be vaccinated with up to four hours of pay when they get the coronavirus vaccine.”

The Wake County Public School System, the third-largest employer in the county, said it is not requiring it.