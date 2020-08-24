How Raleigh’s Women’s Center continues to offer help during a pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- The Women’s Center in Raleigh is going through transition phase this summer.

As they prepare to move into a new location, they’re still coping with COVID-19. When some businesses were forced to shut down, the Women’s Center kept going.

“I’ve been in a low place in my life before. If it wasn’t for someone helping me, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Jerri Carter, volunteer coordinator at the Women’s Center.

Giving back is why people at the center continue to face changes head-on.

“The issues that we serve and deal with at the Women’s Center do not pause for COVID or the pandemic,” said executive director Brace Boone III.

In fact, he said issues they help women with like homelessness, sexual assault, domestic violence and mental health concerns have heightened during the pandemic.

“The perpetrator that they live with, they’re now spending more time with. There’s no outlet for these women to go to,” said Boone.

The increased calls for help come at a time where services and programs have become slightly limited. The front office is down to operating week days only.

Outside visitors are limited. It means basic services like serving meals takes longer to do because of fewer volunteers in the building.

Programs like legal services are on hold for now. Boone said he hoped to get that program and the center’s Alcoholics Anonymous program resuming soon.

“Our partners have paused these for their own safety and concerns so we’ve had to adjust,” said Boone.

Carter’s job as a volunteer coordinator involves bringing in community members to hold classes for women at the center. Those classes range from life skills building to yoga. Those classes are not happening right now either.

It’s interactions with those volunteers and program leaders that Carter said clients miss the most.

“They’ve been very sad. They have no one to socialize with and its been hard on all of us,” she said.

Carter said volunteers are the heart of the Women’s Center. They bring in donations, programs and are a friendly face for women who have underdone hardships. A return to normalcy couldn’t come sooner for women the center serves.

“You can see some of them have deteriorated a little bit but they brighten up as soon as they walk in,” said Carter.

As the Women’s Center adapts to changes, they also planned a move to their new facility.

The new space will allow women to use laundry services to ensure they have clean clothing to wear. It will also allow the women to take showers.

Boone said the Women’s Center has been in need of a new space for quite some time. He believed the space would lend itself to help women through their healing. Boone said the new location would be a more convenient place as well.

The new Women’s Center will located at 400 South West Street in Raleigh.