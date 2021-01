WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)– People who are 65 and older and health care workers can now sign up to get vaccines from Vidant Health in Tarboro and Wilson.

The new locations are at Vidant Multispecialty Clinic in Tarboro and Vidant Immediate Care located inside Vidant Healthplex in Wilson.

These clinics have about 50 vaccines available a day and an appointment is required.

To make an appointment, click here.