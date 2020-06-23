RDU adds COVID-19 safety precautions as more flights expected

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Independence Day weekend is quickly approaching and with cheap flights flooding the market – some are questioning if it is safe to travel.

From the front door to the flight deck, it’s easy to see the impact of COVID-19 at RDU Interantional Airport.

“Everybody has a mask, so that’s good,” said Skylar Ediger. “There’s not a lot of people.”

There may not be a lot of people, but according to an RDU spokesperson, things are starting to take off with the airline industry.

In the month of June, RDU had 23 nonstop routes and 43 daily departures.

In July, those numbers are scheduled to jump to 27 nonstop routes and 68 daily departures.

“It’s very different with everyone in facemasks,” said Elyse Keating. “It’s very different. The last time I flew was last year, so this is very different for me.”

Facemasks on flights aren’t the only difference you’ll notice at RDU where the staff has added hand sanitizing stations, signage promoting social distancing, and protective barriers at the ticket counter.

“What’s really cool was when we got off the plane on the way here they did it by row so that not everybody got up and was in the middle at the same time,” said Keating. “One it was more efficient, and two you had more space so you weren’t so close to each other.”

With all of the precautions in place, CBS 17 asked travelers if it was time to take advantage of the cheap flight deals.

“Maybe if you booked the flight later on, but if you get it now it can be kind of risky,” said Ediger.

“I would say as long as you don’t have a pre-existing health condition that would put you at risk,” said Keating. “For us, we’re pretty young and healthy, so we felt comfortable doing it. The airlines have done a pretty good job of making that comfort accessable.”