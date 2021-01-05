‘I couldn’t wait’ – Raleigh senior community residents roll up sleeves to get COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Residents at a Raleigh senior living community say they finally see the light at the end of the tunnel after months of loneliness and isolation due to COVID-19.

A total of 300 staff members and residents at Cardinal at North Hills received their first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

“We’ve been waiting for a miracle. I just feel like God has given man the ability to produce this vaccine to take care of us. We have an opportunity to take advantage of it,” said resident Jerry Batchelor. “Why not try it?”

Batchelor, who has lived at the facility for nearly four years, was one of the first to receive a dose of the vaccine Tuesday.

She was so excited she sent a photo of herself waiting to get her shot to her children.

“I told my children I couldn’t wait. I felt like Superwoman,” she said.

She said the last 11 months have been isolating, but that the staff has taken great care of her.

Resident Charles Wallas agreed the isolation has been the hardest part of the pandemic, saying he hasn’t seen his children or grandchildren in a year.

He’s looking forward to life fully vaccinated post-pandemic.

“When I get to see them, big hugs, big kisses, lots of excitement,” he said.

A retired physician, Wallas wants to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is safe and effective. It has some minimal side effects, but nothing compared to getting COVID-19. I would encourage everyone to roll up their sleeves,” he said.

The Cardinal said they have been working for weeks to prepare for the vaccine rollout, which was administered by CVS.

CVS will come back in four weeks to administer second doses to the 300 people who got their first shots Tuesday, as well as first doses for others, according to staff.

Cardinal Associate Octavia Davis has worked at the facility for a year. She said it’s been a stressful time, and got vaccinated Tuesday in hopes of encouraging her family and other to do the same.

“Get the shot. Get up, pray about it, and get the shot,” she said.