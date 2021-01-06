‘I’m looking at it as hope’: NC counties roll out different plans for administering COVID-19 vaccines

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several counties are moving into the next phase of vaccines, which is people 75 and older.

Roy Cuttino’s one of the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Triangle in his age group.

“I believe it is hope and the fact that more vaccines are coming out every day, I’m looking at it as hope,” said Cuttino.

He took part in Duke’s vaccine clinics for people 75 years and older. They started Wednesday.

Duke’s doing the vaccinations by appointment only, and will create a waitlist if needed.

“After a long hard year, this has been a really a very hopeful sign to have a vaccine available,” said Dr. Thomas Owens, Duke University Hospital president.

Different health systems and counties can create their own rollouts plans.

Lines formed with people 75 and older at Cape Fear Valley Health’s clinic on Wednesday in Cumberland County. They had to turn people away as it was first come, first serve.

Sampson and Nash County Health Departments have drive-through vaccine clinics coming up that will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Wake, Durham, Chatham, Orange and Wayne County Health Departments all plan to do vaccinations by appointment.

Health officials said seeing people getting vaccinated, like at Duke, is already an emotional and unforgettable experience.

“We’ve seen many tearful people, tears of joy, as they come in to be vaccinated. We treat it as a bit of a celebration,” said Dr. Owens.

Details for Nash County Clinic:

The Nash County Health Department is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Thursday, January 7, at 1 pm at Nash Central High School.

This free event will mark the start of Phase 1B – Group 1 of North Carolina’s vaccination plan in Nash County, making the vaccine available to anyone 75 years or older.

The Health Department has approximately 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available and will administer them on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vaccine recipients will need to wait on-site for at least 15 minutes after they are given the shot.

Details for Sampson County Clinic:

The Sampson County Health Department will hold a drive-through mass vaccination clinic from 9:00 am 4:00 pm on Wednesday, January 13th at the Sampson County Exposition Center. Vaccinations will be available only for those persons aged 75 and older, in accordance with the State`s revised 1b vaccine prioritization effective December 30, 2020.

Vaccinations will be provided on a first come/first served basis that day and as available vaccine supply allows.

Details for Wake County:

Durham County:

TBD

Chatham County:

Orange County:

TBD

Wayne County:

The Health Department will not be giving vaccinations to walk-up visitors; you must register for an appointment. Registration will take place: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Maxwell Center in Goldsboro Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Peggy M. Seegars Senior Center in Goldsboro

Registration for appointments will be on a first come, first served basis.

CBS 17 also reached out to Cumberland and Franklin Counties, but we have not yet heard back.