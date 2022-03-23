RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials have trimmed the COVID-19 metrics they’re watching most closely down to seven.

But for one that made the cut — the levels of the virus in wastewater — some public health experts question how to best make sense of exactly what it tells us.

“We still don’t know how to interpret that very well,” said Dr. Pia MacDonald, an epidemiologist at RTI International.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said last week that wastewater monitoring would be one of the few measures that it would continue to update on its redesigned data dashboard that debuted Wednesday.

People shed the virus in their stool, often before they ever show their first symptom, which means those viral counts in sewage can be an important early indicator of a potential surge.

“When we started this in March of 2020, we could have never imagined that the wastewater surveillance was going to be this valuable,” said Dr. Rachel Noble, a distinguished professor of marine sciences at the University of North Carolina who is one of the leaders of the project that tracks those viral counts.

She says cases tend to climb about six days after those counts go up in wastewater.

But that’s not always the case.

It can depend on the size of the city that those samples come from.

“Not all of the systems seem to have that kind of ability to kind of forecast the future,” she said. “And so we’re still untangling why that is.”

The main NCDHHS dashboard shows the average total viral copies per person per week.

But the maps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — along with those tucked into a secondary page on the NCDHHS dashboard — show the percent change in those counts over a 15-day span.

For places where the raw counts started exceptionally low, even small increases can lead to some wild swings. Some places nationally reported hikes of 2 billion percent.

“How do we take those numbers and make sense of what could possibly be going on in the community?” MacDonald asked.

And are they collecting samples from enough places?

According to the NCDHHS map, the network consists of 26 plants. Eight are in or near the Triangle.

But there are just three west of Charlotte.

“We’re trying to do a better job of covering rural areas,” Noble said.

Part of the issue is that many of those places rely on smaller semi-hybrid systems that serve individual neighborhoods and resemble both traditional sewage layouts and individual septic-tank setups. In a sense, that effectively leaves them off the grid.

Many correctional facilities and nursing homes use package systems like that, she said.

“Which means that it’s serving maybe hundreds of people … instead of thousands,” Noble said. “So we’d really like to improve our ability to serve this part of the population, but though, as you can imagine, the work is a little bit more difficult.”

Another issue: The newest wastewater data is from March 16 and is a week old.

Is there a concern it’s already out of date?

Noble says it’s not, because it forces people to watch broader trends instead of overreacting to a single data point.

“The way I look at it is kind of like the stock market,” she said. “Instead of trying to pin down exactly what the current clinical cases are for every single day and exactly what the wastewater data is doing on an individual day, we’re trying to use those trends to understand what we should be doing in the future.”