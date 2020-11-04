Inmate at NC’s Central Prison dies after positive COVID-19 test

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An inmate in his early-80s died Tuesday at the hospital at Central Prison in Raleigh after testing positive for COVID-19, state officials said.

The inmate, who had a pre-existing medical condition, tested positive for the disease on Oct. 14.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety said he was taken to the prison’s hospital when his condition worsened.

NCDPS is not identifying the inmate.

