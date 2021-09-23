Inside the numbers: 16,000 COVID deaths in NC – how did we get here?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It took only two weeks for North Carolina’s death total to move from one milestone to another.

The state’s 16,000th recorded COVID-19 death came Thursday, just 14 days after the 15,000th death did.

It comes as the delta-driven surge has threatened to make September the pandemic’s deadliest month since January.

North Carolina is averaging 51 deaths per day in September, more than 10 times as many as it did in June, according to specific death-by-date data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That average is the highest since 98 people died per day in January, which had a pandemic-high 3,024 deaths.

At least 1,077 people have died through the first 21 days of this month. Deaths frequently take days or weeks to be reported to the state, meaning the September total might not be complete until mid-October.

There were 1,158 deaths in August, which had been the deadliest month since 1,267 people died in February — an average of 45 per day.

The milestones have come much more frequently during the delta surge.

Three months passed from the day of the 13,000th recorded death (May 25) and its 14,000th (Aug. 19).

The 15,000th death came just 21 days after that, on Sept. 9.