RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 continues to circulate while spring allergy season starts to take its hold. If you start sniffling or sneezing, how do you know what’s causing it?

COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus infecting the body. Seasonal allergies are caused by airborne substances that cause the body to overreact to their presence.

While some of the symptoms including sneezing and runny nose may be similar for both ailments, there are key differences.

For one, the Centers for Disease Control says season allergies do not usually cause shortness of breath unless the person already has respiratory conditions like asthma that make them more sensitive to pollen.

Use the chart below to help distinguish whether your symptoms are COVID-19 or allergies.

COVID-19 Allergies Fever or chills Common Not common Cough Common Common Body aches Common Not common Headache Common Common Tiredness Common Common Loss of taste or smell Common Not common Shortness of breath Common Less common Sore throat Less common Common Sneezing Not common Common Itchy or watery eyes Not common Common Runny or stuffy nose Less common Common Source: CDC

The chart is not a full listing of possible symptoms. For example, nausea and vomiting are not listed here but are possible symptoms of COVID-19 not allergies.

The most accurate way to determine if you have COVID-19 is to get tested. Click here to find a testing site. Click here to order free at-home tests.

If you have any of the following symptoms, CDC recommends you seek emergency medical care right away: