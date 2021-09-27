Is trick-or-treating safe this year? CDC weighs in on Halloween

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The director of the CDC said this year’s Halloween should “absolutely” include trick-or-treating.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday where host Margaret Brennan asked about trick-or-treating this year.

“If you are able to be outdoors, absolutely,” Walensky said. “We should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups, and I hope that we can do that this year.”

The CDC offered these tips for a safe Halloween:

  • Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
  • A costume mask is NOT a substitute for a cloth mask.
  • Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
  • Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
  • Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

This is a departure from last year when the CDC discouraged traditional trick-or-treating and said: “many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses.”

