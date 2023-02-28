RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is beginning its annual Summer Youth Employment Program in June, but they need applicants right now.

This is a program designed for young people between 15 and 18 and helps develop employment skills for the future.

There is mentorship also offered to these young people from people in fields like firefighting, law enforcement, plus professionals from companies and organizations like Bank of America and UNC Health.

To be eligible, you must:

Be 15-18 age as of May 31.

Live within Raleigh city limits.

Be available to work June 20-August 4.

Attend the program orientation on May 20.

Be the only person in your household participating in this program.

Have computer and internet access, if you choose the virtual option.

Not miss more than four program days.

Not be enrolled in summer school.

Have a NC State Issued ID, Learner’s Permit, Driver’s License, or current School Card that shows a Raleigh zip code at the time of the interview.

For more information, click here.