Wake Tech, the state’s largest community college, is recruiting faculty and staff for a variety of academic programs and departments to support the college’s enrollment and campus growth.

The college is hosting a Job Fair Tuesday, April 25 from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Conference Center in Building L on the Southern Wake Campus.

The college is seeking part-time and full-time faculty in numerous high-demand career fields such as IT, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, business, engineering, science and math, transportation, public safety, and construction and maintenance as well as adult basic education, high school equivalency, and English as a Second Language (ESL) instructors.

Wake Tech is also recruiting for staff positions in a variety of departments including financial aid, advising, accessibility support, and facilities.

Hiring managers will be present to meet with candidates, review resumes, and conduct initial interviews. Computers will also be available for job seekers to apply for employment on site and upload resumes for consideration for future vacancies. Representatives with the non-profit organization Dress for Success Triangle will have their Mobile Boutique at the event. Women who attend the job fair will have the opportunity to pick out the perfect interview outfit free of charge.

An equal opportunity employer that values diversity, equity, and inclusion, Wake Tech employs nearly 3,000 full- and part-time faculty and staff. Employees enjoy many benefits and perks in addition to their paycheck such as a comprehensive benefits package that includes Teachers’ and State Employees’ pension plan; medical, dental, vision, life, and other supplemental insurance options; sick, vacation, and community service leave; and 12 paid holidays. Employees earn longevity pay after 10 years of service to the college, and some positions offer flexible work or telework schedules and Fridays off during the summer months.

Wake Tech serves more than 70,000 adults annually, with six campuses, two training centers, multiple community sites, and a comprehensive array of online learning options. It also offers college classes at four Cooperative Innovative High Schools in partnership with the Wake County Public School System. The college’s degree enrollment is up 7% this spring semester over last spring, and its seventh campus in Wendell is slated to open its doors in 2024.