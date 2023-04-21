RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The need for inventory managers grew by 189 percent from Feb. 2022 to the same time in 2023.

It is No. 1 on the list of the Top 25 entry-level jobs that do not require a degree that was just released by indeed.com.

A quick search shows 235 opportunities within 50 miles of Raleigh.

Just posted is an opening for an Inventory Control Manager for the home store “At Home” on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

This role involves supervising the freight process and overseeing all products of the At Home business. This position also means merchandising products in a way that is attractive to customers.

Pay is between $38,000 and $47,500 dollars per year.

No. 2 on the list of 25 with a 100 percent jump in worker demand is Environmental Health and Safety Specialist.

No. 3 is an Auto Body Technician.

It also happens to have the highest average pay at $82,500 per year.

There are 38 openings within 50 miles of Raleigh, research shows.

It’s important to note that there are different levels of experience that can determine pay.

For those just entering the field, Caliber Collision in Raleigh is looking for an apprentice with starting pay of $39,500 to $49,500 dollars per year.

Others in the Top 25 include insurance adjuster, nursing assistant, park ranger and salon manager.