MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The TSA is hosting a hiring event coming up Tuesday and Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

This is happening at the Double Tree at Research Triangle Park on Page Creek Lane from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Potential employees will receive information about the positions and can complete multiple steps in the hiring process, members with the event said.

There will also be discussions of benefits and what it is like working for the federal government.

Starting pay is $38,400 per year and can increase to as much as $59,500 in two years, member said.

There is a link to see both part-time and full-time jobs.