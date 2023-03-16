CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Carrboro City School has a job fair coming up on the 25th.

Specifically, the district needs teachers – especially those who can teach exceptional children.

The district is also in need of bus drivers, teacher assistants, people to work in technology, as well as substitute teachers.

The event is happening Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Chapel Hill High School Gym.

You are asked to register in advance; you can find that information here.