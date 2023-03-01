RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job alert is about getting a return on your investment with a college degree.

Some just pay more.

The New York Federal Reserve did an analysis to find the degrees whose holders earn the least, on average, after five years.

The lowest paying is theology with an average of $36,000 or roughly $17 an hour.

Social Services is next at $37,000, while performing artists average $39,000.

Four different teaching positions are on this list with an average of $40,000 each: childhood education, elementary education, special education, and miscellaneous education.