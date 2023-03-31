RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fears of lost productivity have led an estimated 78% of employers using software to track the productivity of remote workers.

According to a study by Entrepreneur.com, some of the most common ways are tracking your keystrokes, remotely taking a screen shot of your computer, an even using things like taking photos of workers with the computer’s built-in camera.

While an estimated 81% of remote employees used a company-provided device, only half think they are being tracking.

So, what is fueling this big-brother-like trend? The majority of employers saying they do so is for fear of losing control of their business. Among the things they are trying to find more often are websites visited and the amount of time spent on them and the same for apps.

As far as workers are concerned, a third say they’d be embarrassed to have their employer seeing what they are looking at online including visiting job sites…Googling things about bodily functions…and visiting sites about their love life.