RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Bureau of Labor Statistics puts out these numbers every few months.

It is called the Employment Situation Report.

As of the end of December, there were 11 million job openings, 4.1 million people who quit their job, and the national unemployment rate stood at 3.4%.

As we’ve discussed at length, a lot of people are looking for hybrid jobs, or those which allow you to work remotely.

As of the end of January, 28% of jobs posted are remote, however, at the end of December it was 32%.

Overall, there are some industries where the “remote work” option is increasing: technology jobs and those in office and administrative support saw an increase.

Only generic managerial jobs saw a small drop.

Other positions including business and finance, legal, and arts and media are all staying the same.