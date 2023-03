RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A monthly program is sharing information about different career paths, and you can tune in for free.

The North Carolina Community College System hosts these presentations.

This month, its focus will be on Occupational Therapy Assistants, who work to help people recover everyday skills that were lost because of illness or disability.

The virtual presentation is on Wednesday, March 15 and starts at 9 a.m.

For more information, and to attend, click here.