RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just days before the start of spring and Home Depot is getting ready to hire hundreds of new workers.

People start their planting, remodeling, and sprucing up the outside of their house as the weather gets nicer and Home Depot is planning ahead with a virtual hiring event.

It is happening on March the 16th. You are asked to register first.

There are 250 jobs across the Raleigh-Durham area, and some of the most needed workers are going to be in places like the garden center.

If you can’t take part in the job fair, stores are also doing walk-in interviews.

