RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to the bureau of labor statistics, about 25% of employers still offer a pension.

But in which fields?

Using information from the bureau, US News assembled a list.

Most are government jobs.

An estimated 86% of teachers get a pension, and 89% for different local and state government jobs.

Utility workers, on average, are offered a pension 76% of the time.

Other careers on this list, which was printed in US News using information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, include one with traditionally strong unions like aviation and construction.

It can be common in the military if members stay enlisted for a certain period of time and can vary greatly depending on length of service.