RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is a concert lover’s dream — getting paid to soak up some of the biggest names in music.

A job fair coming up next week for openings at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and Red Hat Amphitheater.

It is on April 22 at Walnut Creek from 9 a.m.-noon.

I went ahead and did a little search for openings through the Live Nation website.

There are openings for security, concession workers, housekeeping, and ticket taker.

But two jumped out at me.

1 – A backstage experience coordinator at Red Hat

This person will work with the GM to maintain the back of house – essentially working with the artists on everything from food to laundry.

Discretion is a must.

2 – A VIP Host at Walnut Creek

This is someone to oversee all aspects of the areas designed for VIPs – everything from the entrance to the experience during the show.