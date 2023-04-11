RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter is hosting a huge hiring fair on Wednesday at all locations.

The chain needs to fill almost every position you can imagine– both full time and part time.

Some are retail positions including produce clerks and bakery staff.

Others are more managerial-type roles.

The company offers medical benefits for full-time workers, 401K matching, free mental health services, plus partnerships with different colleges to help associates with continuing education.

The hiring fair runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. with immediate interviews on site.