RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive jump in the need for outside sales representatives: From February 2022 to February 2023, it grew by 258 percent.
That’s a big reason why it is No. 1 on the list of the top 25 entry level jobs that require a degree, according to a list from Indeed.
A quick online search shows more than 400 opportunities within 35 miles of Raleigh.
One example is a business sales development representative with Altitude Development group in Dunn.
Skills are things like being self-motivated, having a good rapport with people from all walks of life, and being okay in both formal and casual environments.
Altitude is advertising the pay as anywhere from $76,000 to $105,000 dollars a year.
But, like any sales position, most of the success is going to be what you put into it.
No. 2 on the list: Transportation coordinator. That’s followed by quality auditor, accounting coordinator, tax preparer, loan processor, and retention specialist.
There has been a triple-digit percentage increase in demand for each.
Of the top 25, the highest paying on average is what is called a C++ developer.
This career entails designing and building apps for desktop and mobile devices.
According to Indeed, the average pay is $120,000 dollars a year.