RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive jump in the need for outside sales representatives: From February 2022 to February 2023, it grew by 258 percent.

That’s a big reason why it is No. 1 on the list of the top 25 entry level jobs that require a degree, according to a list from Indeed.

A quick online search shows more than 400 opportunities within 35 miles of Raleigh.

One example is a business sales development representative with Altitude Development group in Dunn.

Skills are things like being self-motivated, having a good rapport with people from all walks of life, and being okay in both formal and casual environments.

Altitude is advertising the pay as anywhere from $76,000 to $105,000 dollars a year.

But, like any sales position, most of the success is going to be what you put into it.

No. 2 on the list: Transportation coordinator. That’s followed by quality auditor, accounting coordinator, tax preparer, loan processor, and retention specialist.

There has been a triple-digit percentage increase in demand for each.

Of the top 25, the highest paying on average is what is called a C++ developer.

This career entails designing and building apps for desktop and mobile devices.

According to Indeed, the average pay is $120,000 dollars a year.