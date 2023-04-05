RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is about ways to make your resume stand out from the crowd—and in a lot of cases—it has to do with your skill set.

A total 76 percent of all companies are using skills-based hiring to fill job openings.

This is from a study by the HR website TestGorilla.

LinkedIn did some research to see the 10 skills employers are looking for the most on their site.

Number one is management.

Second is communication, but as we’ve reported in the past, this needs to be more than “I’m a good communicator.” If you’re putting it on your resume, make sure to highlight a few ways to back this up.

Customer Service is self-explanatory.

Leadership is fourth but, like communication, specific examples are going to be needed to back up this claim.

Fifth is sales—obviously this varies by industry but be armed and ready to give specific numbers.

Project management is on the list, then research. Be ready to explain your methodology on this one.

Analytical skills – so, essentially, your thinking process —can be tied into research.

Marketing is big. Much like communication, this involves elaboration and backup with specific examples of where your skills paid off.

Finally, teamwork.

Discuss how you’ve taken part in team projects — not just how you lead a team. That one falls more under the category of management.

For more information, see the full 2022 State of Skills-Based Hiring here.